Why Kim Kardashian's Wedding Look Will Make Some Company A Lot Of Money

Kim Kardashian married Kris Humphries on Saturday, and while there aren’t many photos, there is video floating around, courtesy of Kardashian mothership E!.



This picture is a still from one of them, and it gives away exactly what lucrative trend will come out of Kardashian’s day.

Since you can’t even see the dress, we’re guessing you know it’s this headpiece.

Celebrities seem to have a knack for finding a way to incorporate a new twist into the oft-cliched wedding ensemble.

For Kate Moss, it was anti-bridal couture paired with a traditional veil. For Kate Middleton, it was long-sleeved lace.

And for Kardashian, it will be this jeweled headband — rest assured knockoff artists are up early this morning.

