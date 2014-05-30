This Kim Kardashian Wedding Photo Just Became The Most-Liked Instagram Post Ever

While Ellen DeGeneres may hold the title for most-liked Twitter “selfie” of all time, Kim Kardashian’s Instagram photo from her wedding to Kanye West is giving the talk show host a run for her money.

A picture of the newly married couple posted by Kardashian has garnered over 1.92 million likes from the reality star’s 14.8 million followers — making it the most liked photo ever on the app.

The only other image Kardashian posted from her private wedding ceremony still received a whopping 1.57 million likes.

Typically, Kardashian’s photos receive a few hundred thousand likes.

But before Kimye took the title, it was another Hollywood couple who had the most Instagram likes.

This photo of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez garnered 1.82 likes.

The couple have since called it quits, so hopefully Kimye’s record-breaking photo has more staying power.

