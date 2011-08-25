This Is What A $1.5 Million Magazine Cover Looks Like

It’s finally here.



People is giving a peek into Friday’s issue that promises “every delicious detail” of Kim Kardashian‘s wedding to Kris Humphries.

After paying a reported $300,000 for the engagement photos, the magazine is said to have paid $1.5 million for the exclusive rights to the wedding photos.

We don’t know about you, but we’d be more excited reading about Rose McGowan escaping a cult (top left corner).

Photo: People.com

