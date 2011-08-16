Meet Kylie And Kendall Jenner, The New Faces Of The $65 Million Kardashian Machine

Much like Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian was once met with this criticism repeatedly: she’s famous for doing nothing.



Then, unlike Hilton, Kardashian started doing something.

She kept her nose clean — and got reality shows, endorsements, licensed brands and promotional-appearance contracts.

And she got her whole family in on the act.

Now, both Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian are tabloid-movers in their own right — and the family machine (fronted by mumager Kris Jenner) is ready to present its next moneymakers.

They’re systematically inserting Kendall Jenner, 15, and Kylie Jenner, 13, into the spotlight.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.