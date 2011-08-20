TABLOID DREAM DAYS: The 12 Biggest Modern Hollywood Weddings

Kim Kardashian‘s big weekend has arrived; she’ll marry NBA star Kris Humphries tomorrow.



Hollywood weddings have long been a point of tabloid fascination.

But as the modes of recording them — reality specials, People spreads — increase, celebrity weddings have matched the medium by getting even more over the top.

Here, some of the splashiest, costliest and most gorgeous nuptials of the era.

