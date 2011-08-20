TABLOID DREAM DAYS: The 12 Biggest Modern Hollywood Weddings

Megan Angelo

Kim Kardashian‘s big weekend has arrived; she’ll marry NBA star Kris Humphries tomorrow.

Hollywood weddings have long been a point of tabloid fascination.

But as the modes of recording them — reality specials, People spreads — increase, celebrity weddings have matched the medium by getting even more over the top.

Here, some of the splashiest, costliest and most gorgeous nuptials of the era.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes had their $2 million Roman affair in November 2006.

All eyes were on Portia diRossi and Ellen DeGeneres when they wed in August 2008.

Salma Hayek wed Francois-Henry Pinault in Paris in February 2009.

Kim isn't the first Kardashian down the aisle -- Khloe wed NBA player Lamar Odom in September 2009.

March 2010 saw the Carrie Bradshaw of reality TV, Bethenny Frankel, marry Jason Hoppy

Carmelo Anthony married LaLa Vazquez in July 2010.

Chelsea Clinton's July 2010 wedding to Marc Mezvinsky brought Hollywood glamour to the world of politics.

Reese Witherspoon's second marriage (to agent Jim Toth) was chronicled breathlessly in March 2011.

Yeah, you might remember us covering this one a little -- April 2011, Prince William and Catherine Middleton.

Country music got their own royal wedding in May when Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert tied the knot.

Kate Moss's wedding this month was Vogue perfection.

The biggest wedding that didn't actually happen? Hugh Hefner and runaway bride Crystal Harris.

