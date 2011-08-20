TABLOID DREAM DAYS: The 12 Biggest Modern Hollywood Weddings

Kim Kardashian‘s big weekend has arrived; she’ll marry NBA star Kris Humphries tomorrow.
Hollywood weddings have long been a point of tabloid fascination.
But as the modes of recording them — reality specials, People spreads — increase, celebrity weddings have matched the medium by getting even more over the top.
Here, some of the splashiest, costliest and most gorgeous nuptials of the era.
Chelsea Clinton's July 2010 wedding to Marc Mezvinsky brought Hollywood glamour to the world of politics.
Yeah, you might remember us covering this one a little -- April 2011, Prince William and Catherine Middleton.
Country music got their own royal wedding in May when Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert tied the knot.
