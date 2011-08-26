Why You'll Never See The "Jersey Shore" Crew On The Walk Of Fame (Thank God)

Not a great situation for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and friends.



This week, representatives of the Hollywood Walk of Fame were asked if reality stars like Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi could get stars.

“Hell to the no!” was the answer they posted on their facebook page.

Something about Kim Kardashian being honored with Charlie Chaplin and Shirley Temple just doesn’t feel right.

Traditionally, celebrities who get stars on the walk of fame have to meet a variety of criteria: awards, honours, philanthropic work.

Having a camera crew follow you around unfortunately doesn’t appear on that list.

But a spokesperson for the Walk of Fame says the rules aren’t set in stone, which means exceptions could be made for certain unscripted celebs down the line.

A Snooks can dream, can’t she?

