Kim Kardashian Has Finally Made It Onto The Cover Of Vogue

After a year of speculation, Kim Kardashian has finally landed a Vogue cover.
The star is pictured on the front of the magazine with her fiance, Kanye West. She’s wearing a wedding gown, and her hair is sleekly pulled back.
Here’s the cover, which Kardashian posted on her Instagram. She also tweeted “This is such a dream come true!!! Thank you@VogueMagazine for this cover! O M GGGGGG!!! I can’t even breath!”
West also reacted on his Twitter page.
#TRILL Thank you @voguemagazine http://t.co/C4O8XOeJjS
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) March 21, 2014
West is rumoured to be friends with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. While Kardashian is incredibly famous, the magazine typically puts models or A-list actresses on its cover.
Last year, New York Magazine ran a story explaining why the fashion world turned up their noses at Kim Kardashian.
“Kim Kardashian — a sexpot with curves and a prodigious behind, a sybarite as well as a full-on capitalist — is an affront to everything it holds dear,” Benjamin Wallace wrote. “It’s hard to imagine a model who converted her looks into a business empire being perceived as anything other than impressive — an entrepreneur — but for this world Kim may be the wrong kind of model.”
The Vogue cover shows that Kardashian has made it in fashion.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.