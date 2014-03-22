Kim Kardashian Has Finally Made It Onto The Cover Of Vogue

After a year of speculation, Kim Kardashian has finally landed a Vogue cover.

The star is pictured on the front of the magazine with her fiance, Kanye West. She’s wearing a wedding gown, and her hair is sleekly pulled back.

Here’s the cover, which Kardashian posted on her Instagram. She also tweeted “This is such a dream come true!!! Thank you@VogueMagazine for this cover! O M GGGGGG!!! I can’t even breath!”

West also reacted on his Twitter page.

West is rumoured to be friends with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. While Kardashian is incredibly famous, the magazine typically puts models or A-list actresses on its cover.

Last year, New York Magazine ran a story explaining why the fashion world turned up their noses at Kim Kardashian.

“Kim Kardashian — a sexpot with curves and a prodigious behind, a sybarite as well as a full-on capitalist — is an affront to everything it holds dear,” Benjamin Wallace wrote. “It’s hard to imagine a model who converted her looks into a business empire being perceived as anything other than impressive — an entrepreneur — but for this world Kim may be the wrong kind of model.”

The Vogue cover shows that Kardashian has made it in fashion.

