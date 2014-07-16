Kim Kardashian's New Video Game Is Set To Rake In An Insane $200 Million

Kim Kardashian has expanded her empire to now include video games, and it’s proving to be a smart move for the 33-year-old reality star.

Kardashian’s first iOS game, “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,” is already on track to earn over $US200 million, reports Bloomberg News, citing industry-trend analysts.

Since its June 25 release, the game ranked as high as second in the most-downloaded free-apps category, is the only title among the top 10 in the App Store with a five-star rating,

and shares of the game’s creator — Glu Mobile Inc. — have gone up 42%.

“It might be our biggest game of the year,” CEO Niccolo de Masi said in an interview. “We’re not surprised. Kim is a one-of-a-kind talent with an incredibly precise fit to the game engine that we tailored but already had in the company.”

Bloomberg reports that the Kardashian game “takes users inside Hollywood, guided by a virtual Kim who offers advice on how to become an A-list celebrity, starting from the so-called E-list.”

One of Mrs. Kanye West’s helpful tips? “Dating famous people will get you more fans, too.”

“While the game is free to play, the goal is to get users hooked on in-app purchases such as clothing or a burst of energy needed for traipsing through Hollywood,” according to Bloomberg. “Users can spend as much as $US99.99 for 175,000 virtual dollars. A trip to Beverly Hills costs 4 game ‘dollars,’ while 400 will buy a necklace.”

Watch a trailer for the game below:

“This project has been an amazing experience,” Kim told E! News on Monday. “I’m so excited that people are enjoying the game!”

Kardashian added, “I partnered last year with a fantastic company called Glu Mobile to create what is now the No. 3 Free and No. 5 Grossing game on the Apple App Store. We collaborated on every aspect of the game’s design details and continue to do so with the updates we are bringing out.”

While the game could be Kardashian’s most lucrative deal ever, it’s not like she needs the money. The E! reality star — whose empire includes clothing, jewelry, and cosmetics — earned $US28 million in the past year, Forbes estimated.

Kardashian has been documenting and promoting the game heavily via social media, specifically to her over 16 million Instagram followers:

