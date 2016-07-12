Kim Kardashian says there's one thing that's made her game a massive success

Kim Kardashian is on the latest cover of Forbes, largely because of the success of her mobile game

, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.

“Since its June 2014 launch Kim Kardashian: Hollywood has been downloaded 45 million times and generated $160 million in revenue,” writes Forbes, estimating that “Kardashian has pocketed $45 million from it over that period… 40% of her yearly paycheck came from the game.”



In the cover article, Kardashian revealed one key thing that has made her game so successful — her outfits.

The 35-year-old reality star has web developers sync the outfits she wears in her mobile game to the outfits she selfies on Instagram or that paparazzi catch her in on the streets.

“The whole idea was to make it feel as live-time as possible,” Kardashian explained to Forbes. “I would give [Glu] bikinis and be like, ‘Hurry up and mock up this bikini, because I’m going to wear it, and then you can have it live in the game!'”

So far, the formula has been successful.





In the Forbes article, Kardashian is quoted as telling her developers: “I should take a photo of myself in the Pablo one-piece, and you can use that.”

Later, she instagrammed this very selfie showing off both the swimsuit and her post-baby body:



The app developer, Whalerock Industries, turned the suit into an emoji for the app that fans could later download for $1.99.



And when Kardashian lands the cover of GQ…

… So does her virtual character:

Kim Kardashian: Hollywood mimics every aspect of the star’s life, and in real time.

The plan has proven successful, and Kardashian doesn’t plan on quitting anytime soon.

“When people looked at me in a way like, ‘Why is she stepping into the tech world? That’s not her territory! Stick to reality TV!’ I was like, ‘No,'” Kardashian told Forbes. “This is fun for me. Now I’m coming up with Kimojis and the app and all these other ideas. I don’t see myself stopping.”

