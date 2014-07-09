Kim Kardashian Smacks Down The CEO Of Pepsi Over Women Having It All

Last week, Indra Nooyi, the CEO of Pepsi, told an audience convened by

The Atlantic that the idea that women “can have it all” is a myth. If someone asked her daughters if she’d been a good mother, she explained, there was a chance they’d say no.

In an appearance on CNBC, Kim Kardashian strongly disagreed, suggesting “having it all” is something that can be achieved.

“I just think that’s not really a positive outlook,” she told Closing Bell anchor Kelly Evans.

She continued:

My mum taught us girls that we could have it all. She works hard and taught us that if you work hard…it’s just all about prioritizing. Yeah, it could get tough and after you have a baby — there are so many times when I just didn’t want to get up and work on something and I just wanted to be home with my baby. But, you know, for me, and I think I can speak for my sisters, it makes us feel good when we are out working and we can provide something for our friends and products that, you know, we can’t find, that we really want. And it just makes you feel productive. So if anyone really feels like they can’t do it all… I feel like it’s a little bit discouraging to say that. Even if I couldn’t and it wasn’t possible, I would try. And I would, you know, try my best to do it all.

Here’s the clip:

