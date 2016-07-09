Kim Kardashian posted a moving essay in support of the Black Lives Matter movement

Kim Kardashian has turned her website into a call to action for the Black Lives Matter movement, just like Beyoncé did yesterday.

The superstar posted links to pages where visitors can donate to the families of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, the two men who were fatally shot in two separate incidents by police earlier this week.

She also listed a link to a page where visitors can locate their elected representatives and demand police reform. When Beyoncé posted a similar link yesterday, the website crashed.

“This week we watched Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, two innocent black men, get senselessly murdered by police officers,” a letter signed by Kardashian reads. “Like a lot of you guys, I watched the videos, and was appalled and completely heartbroken. I was left speechless, angry and numb.”

Kardashian went on to say that she wants her children to grow up knowing that their lives matter. “I do not ever want to teach my son to be scared of the police,” she wrote.

“The last thing we need is to fuel anger with more hate or violence, especially toward the many incredible police officers who risk their lives every single day to protect our families and communities,” she continues. “We must peacefully use the power of our voices and the strength of our numbers to demand changes in the judicial system so that brutality doesn’t ever go unpunished.”

Read Kim’s full letter below.

