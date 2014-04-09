Kim Kardashian Busted For Pulling Images Off Google And Posting Them As Her Vacation Photos

Kim Kardashian and her famous family vacationed in Thailand last week, posting tons of photos and videos documenting their luxurious travels.

But Kim’s epic elephant selfie fail wasn’t her only photo blunder of the trip. It turns out that in addition to the reality star’s sexy videos and pics with her sisters, she has also been taking scenic photographs of Thailand straight off Google Images and passing them off as her own.

Kardashian posted the below photo last week with the caption, “Thank you for the beautiful memories Thailand.” It currently has nearly 600,000 “likes.”

But fans quickly noticed that the image was a popular one pulled from Google. It’s among the first that show up when you search “Thailand Beach.”

Kardashian didn’t even scroll past the first row before choosing an image to take as her own.

While a Google search for “Thailand Cherry Blossoms” doesn’t immediately reveal the below image, we have our doubts about Kim’s latest Instagram post, too.

Chris Sprigman, a law professor at University of Virgina who specialises in intellectual property law, tells Business Insider that Kardashian should probably be more careful next time she blindly grabs an image online.

While Sprigman says, “Looking at the website where she got the image, it’s impossible to tell if there’s a claim of copyright in the image and whether she’s authorised to download it,” he further explains,

“There’s a lot of stuff available on the web that’s copyrighted and you just can’t assume that because an image is on the web that it’s free for you to use.”

