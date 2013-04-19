Nick Lachey: Kim Kardashian Alerted Paparazzi To Our Date In Hopes Of Getting Famous

Kim Kardashian helped herself rise to fame.

These days, it’s hard to imagine a pre-Kardashian universe.



But before “Keeping Up with The Kardashians” premiered on E! in 2007 — the same year Kim’s sex tape hit the web — Kim Kardashian was a little known L.A. socialite most recognised for palling around with Paris Hilton carrying matching metallic Louis Vuitton handbags.

But the public’s interest in the middle Kardashian sister was initially peaked in 2006 when she briefly dated Jessica Simpson’s ex, newly divorced Nick Lachey.

Lachey is now speaking out about the relationship, if you can even call it that, revealing that Kardashian simply used him to get famous.

“Let’s just say this: We went to a movie. No one followed us there. Somehow, mysteriously, when we left, there were 30 photographers waiting outside,” Lachey told Details magazine in a new interview.

“There are certain ways to play this game, and some people play it well,” Lachey added.

When the interviewer points out that Kardashian also had help getting famous thanks to a sex tape with Ray-J, he says “Yeah, well, that was already in the can.”

