Kim Kardashian: Twitter Deserves A Cut From Celebrities' Paid Tweets

Kim Kardashian is open about the fact that she gets paid for some of her tweets.



How about if she were in Twitter CEO Dick Costolo‘s shoes… does she think that Twitter deserves a cut from those paid tweets? “On the business side, if I was the owner of Twitter, I would say yes,” she tells us.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s Twitter account isn’t all about just making money.

I “genuinely love to Tweet,” Kardashian told us, “and I do it all myself.”

And Don’t Miss…

• Kim Kardashian: Here’s Why I Am Quitting Twitter



• What Do People REALLY Think Of… Twitter?

• Meet The People Behind Those Taiwanese Animated News Clips You See Everywhere

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.