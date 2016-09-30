Kim Kardashian is 'so over' talking about Taylor Swift

Don’t ask Kim Kardashian about Taylor Swift.

In a new interview with Billboard, the reality star reluctantly opened up about the ongoing feud between her husband Kanye West and the 26-year-old singer.

“I’m so over it,” Kardashian told Billboard.

Earlier this year, West’s song “Famous” included the controversial lyric, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that b-tch famous.”

When West claimed on Twitter that Swift approved the lyric, the singer’s rep quickly issued a statement claiming Swift never heard the song and warned the rapper about using a “misogynistic message.” A few days later, Swift threw further shade at West during a Grammy speech.

After backing West in a June GQ cover story, Kardashian went on the offensive revealing that Swift, in fact, was cool with the lyric. In July, she released video of a call between the pop singer and West on Snapchat.

Kim exposing the phone call between Kanye and Taylor about his line in Famous. RT to save a life pic.twitter.com/FLBkEXkJTZ

— Claire McVey (@ohaiclaireee) July 18, 2016

“If it were up to Kanye, it all would probably never have come out,” Kardashian explained. “He can handle it, he has no hard feelings. He doesn’t even really care. I just wanted to protect my husband. I saw him getting a lot of sh–.”

Kardashian explained she only got involved to get the truth out there so everyone could move on.

“It wasn’t even about a look or anything, or to have this feud — it was like, ‘OK, here’s the truth.’ Done. Let’s all move on. I feel like I don’t want to talk about her anymore,” she said.

The 35-year-old has more things to worry about anyway than a silly feud with Swift. Right now, she’s going around with her famous husband on his Saint Pablo tour and has been hitting up fashion weeks in both New York and Paris, not to mention overseeing her multiple hit gaming apps.

You can read her full interview with Billboard here.

NOW WATCH: This woman makes tiny replicas of wedding cakes and bouquets



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.