Here's That Ultra-Sexual Kim Kardashian Super Bowl Commercial Skechers Replaced With Dog Racing

Skechers is getting a lot of heat for its Greyhound dog racing commercial for the 2012 Super Bowl. People are saying the ad “supports the cruelty of dog racing.“



Well, last year, Skechers went with something totally different. The sneaker company ran a hyper-sexual ad featuring Kim Kardashian breaking up with her personal trainer, and making references to her infamous sex tape.

Maybe Skechers pulled the ad because of her recent snafu with NBA star Kris Humphries. We’re not sure, but here’s the ad from last year:

