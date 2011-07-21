Kim Kardashian Is Suing Old Navy For $20M Over Commercial Lookalike -- Now That Her Ex Is Dating The Lookalike

TMZ



Kim Kardashian is one of a kind.And she’d like to keep it that way.

According to a report by TMZ on Wednesday, Kardashian is suing Old Navy for “intentionally” using a lookalike to fool the public into thinking she is affiliated with the clothing company.

Old Navy also tweeted about the resemblance, which reportedly made Kardashian even more upset:

“@CBSNEWS reports that Old Navy’s Super CUTE star looks like @kimkardashian. #LOL. What do you think?”

Best part? The “lookalike” also happens to be ex-boyfriend Reggie Bush‘s new girlfriend.

The lawsuit is said to be in the range of $15 to $20 million.

