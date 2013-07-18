Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence After Giving Birth

Kim Kardashian is counting her lucky stars — the North one in particular.



The new mum opened up about motherhood for the first time today in a new post on her website.

She thanks her fans for their support and says she’s grateful for the time alone with “Nori.”

The post:

Hey guys,

These past couple of weeks have been filled with the most exciting experiences of my life. I’m enjoying this time to fully embrace motherhood and spend time at home with my family. I’ve been reading all of your messages and want to thank you all for your sweet thoughts and best wishes. It truly means everything to me. I am so blessed to have the support of my family and fans in this beautiful moment. Xo

With love,

Kim

Pictures of the Kimye baby remain to be seen, although fakes surfaced (after Kardashian circulated them among friends).

