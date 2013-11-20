Kanye West Made Kim Kardashian The Star Of His Ridiculous New Music Video

One would think that new mother Kim Kardashian — who, let us not forget, rose to fame thanks to a sex tape — may want to keep some things covered, or even private, in her relationship with Kanye West.

But not our Kim Kardashian!

Kardashian is the nearly-nude star (well, she still has second billing to West himself, of course) of her baby daddy’s latest music video for the song “Bound 2.”

In the campy video directed by Nick Knight, the famous couple go on a sexy, surreal road trip via motorcycle and it is probably the best thing you will watch all week.

West debuts the music video on today’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” but we have it below for your viewing pleasure:

During his segment on the daytime talk show, Ellen asks West if having a child was in the plans at such an early stage of his relationship with Kardashian, to which the rapper replied: “We were just practicing all the time and then practice made perfect.”

Boom.













