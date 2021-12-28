‘Spider-Man’ fans are furious after Kim Kardashian posted massive ‘No Way Home’ spoilers in her Instagram stories

Kim Kardashian West posted spoilers for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ on her Instagram story. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Kim Kardashian West posted spoiler images for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on Instagram, per People.

She reportedly posted the images on Monday night and quickly deleted them, but fans are still angry.

Kardashian West’s representative didn’t reply to Insider’s request for comment.

Kim Kardashian West deleted massive spoiler images from “Spider-Man: No Way Home” from her Instagram story amid backlash from fans and followers, People reported.

On Monday evening, Kardashian West posted photos on her Instagram story of the film to her 273 million followers. People reported that the posts depicted events from the film’s third act, but that Kardashian West had since deleted them.

Some information about the film, particularly spoilers from the third act, have circulated on social media in the week and a half since its December 17 release. Still, some fans expressed frustration with Kardashian West, saying that she had spoiled the film for some through the posts.

“I went all this time without Spider-Man spoilers JUST to have Kim Kardashian ruin it for me in her insta story,” YouTuber Kennedy Jene wrote in a tweet.

“Imagine getting Spider-Man No Way Home spoiled for you by Kim Kardashian,” Twitter user @__CS11 wrote in a post accompanied by a screenshot of one of the spoiler images and two crying laughing emoji.

“Can we just talk about how us normal peasants have to always use a disclaimer, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers ahead?'” TikTok user @marmaryeesa2021 said in a TikTok video about Kardashian West posting spoilers. “Mean-fucking-while, celebrities like Kim Kardashian, and this is a ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ spoiler, literally posted this on her story.”

The film, which stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, has become the biggest film of the year by box-office standards, grossing over $1 billion worldwide since its release, Variety reported. Kardashian West previously went to see the film on Staten Island with Pete Davidson on opening weekend, People reported.

Prior to the release of “No Way Home,” the film’s cast released a video PSA asking audiences to not spoil the film before others had a chance to see it.