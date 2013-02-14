Designers Refused To Give Kim Kardashian Clothes For Her 'Elle' Shoot

Photo: Shutterstock

More women copy Kim Kardashian’s style than Kate Middleton’s. But much of fashion industry continues to snub Kardashian, despite her massive exposure.



At a recent Elle cover shoot, Kardashian’s stylist described how difficult it was to find clothes for her.

“People wouldn’t lend me the clothes. But that’s fashion snobbery,” Nicola Formichetti told Elle.

Formichetti has worked with Lady Gaga in the past.

It’s almost unheard of for a designer to snub a cover model of a major magazine. Formichetti didn’t say which designers refused to work with Kardashian.

In the end, Tom Ford, David Yurman, and Oscar de la Renta were featured in the spread.

But why do many fashion labels hate Kardashian?

According to Benjamin Wallace in New York Magazine, it’s her curves and ambition.

“Kim Kardashian—a sexpot with curves and a prodigious behind, a sybarite as well as a full-on capitalist—is an affront to everything it holds dear,” Wallace wrote last year.

But despite her uphill battle, Kardashian, and her curves, are blazing a trail.

