Kim Kardashian reveals she cut a ‘really funny’ joke about Khloé and Tristan from her ‘Saturday Night Live’ monologue even though her family had given her permission to go all in

Kim Kardashian hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ in October. NBC/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West said she cut a joke about Khloé and Tristan Thompson from her “SNL” monologue.

Kardashian West hosted in SNL in October and made jokes about her family in her opening monologue.

She told i-D that her family gave her their blessing to “do whatever you want.”

Kim Kardashian West said that she “could’ve maybe gone farther” with jokes about her family when she was hosting “Saturday Night Live,” and that she “took out” a joke about her sister Khloé Kardashian and Khloé’s ex, Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian West hosted “SNL” in October and delivered a no-holds-barred opening monologue that touched on her leaked 2007 sex tape, her father, Robert Kardashian, and OJ Simpson, her family’s failed political aspirations, and her divorce from Kanye West.

“Everyone in the family was just like, ‘You can do whatever you want,'” Kardashian West told playwright Jeremy O. Harris in a conversation for i-D. “Everyone was really easy and game for me to do whatever I wanted.”

Still, Kardashian West said that she didn’t go all the way.

“I had a really funny joke about Tristan and Khloé that I took out,” Kardashian West said. “I could have maybe gone further.”

Khloé and Thompson have a child together, True Thompson, and have been in a relationship on and off since 2016 amid multiple cheating scandals, Insider previously reported. People reported in June 2021 that the pair had split but were “trying to be on good terms,” citing two anonymous sources.

Kardashian West said that her family has “always” been “absolutely in on the joke,” and that they gave her their blessing when she was headed to “Saturday Night Live.”

“We have a sense of humor. We roast each other as a family all day long. None of us are sensitive to it,” Kardashian West told i-D.