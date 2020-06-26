I tried 6 items from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand and ranked them from worst to best

Celia Fernandez/Insider I’ve purchased everything from underwear to loungewear from Kim Kardashian West’s SKIMS brand.

When Kim Kardashian West drops a new SKIMS collection, it’s likely to sell out fast.

Since the brand launched in 2019, I’ve tried items from multiple collections, including the Cosy Collection and the Smooth Essentials line.

I ranked all of the SKIMS items I’ve reviewed from worst to best, and the latest Summer Mesh line came out on top.

Since launching SKIMS in 2019, Kim Kardashian West has released shapewear, loungewear, underwear, and accessories.

Any new SKIMS collection is likely to sell out fast, but I’ve found that signing up for the waitlist is the key to getting your hands on the items you want. So far, I have purchased and reviewed items from multiple collections, including the Cosy Collection, Summer Mesh, Essential Bodysuits, and Smooth Essentials.

I found some of the items from SKIMS to be a hit, but others, in my opinion, weren’t worth the hype or money.

The tank top and pants from the Cosy Collection were the first items I ever purchased from SKIMS, but they weren’t worth the $US140 I spent.

Celia Fernandez/Insider/SKIMS The entire Cosy Collection is available in five colours.

In December 2019, SKIMS launched the Cosy Collection, which includes a knit robe($US128), a knit tank($US52), knit shorts($US58), and knit pants($US88). All of the items from the collection are now available in five colours.

I opted to get the tank and the pants but skipped buying the robe because I couldn’t justify spending $US128 on an item from a brand I had never tried before.

While there’s no denying that the Cosy Collection is comfortable, it wasn’t worth the money for me because of the issues I had with the strap of the tank and how hot I got in the pants.

The wide-leg design of the $US88 knit pants from the Cosy Collection proved to be a safety hazard for me.

Celia Fernandez/Insider The SKIMS wide-leg pant was just too wide for me.

Normally I stay away from wide-leg pants because I’m prone to tripping, and wearing these was no exception. Whenever I would stand up after sitting with my legs crossed, my feet would get caught in the pant leg.

I wore the Cosy Knit pants in January for my review, and I haven’t worn them again since. Although they are very soft to the touch, they made feel a bit stuffy. In my opinion, the fabric of these pants is not breathable, so they are definitely meant to be worn during colder months.

Without a bra on underneath, the strap of the tank top from the Cosy Collection kept falling off.

Celia Fernandez/Insider After taking off my bra, the strap of the tank kept falling off.

I had a bra on when I first wore the $US52 Cosy Knit tank, so the straps stayed up, but as soon as I took my bra off to lounge around in my apartment, the straps started falling.

I also didn’t enjoy that the tank is a bit cropped in the front, so my midriff shows if I don’t wear it with something high-waisted. It’s a look that I personally am not a fan of.

I spent $US26 on the Smooth Essentials boyshorts, but I prefer my $US24 Tommy John underwear.

Celia Fernandez/Insider The Smooth Essentials line features a tank and three styles of underwear.

In April, SKIMS launched the Smooth Essentials collection. It consists of a tank($US42) and three styles of underwear: a $US22 dipped thong, a $US24 cheeky brief, and a $US26 boyshort.

I love my $US24 Tommy John cool cotton boyshorts, so I decided I wanted to try the SKIMS underwear since they are in a similar price range. I’m a fan of the smooth finish and how high-waisted the SKIMS boyshort is, but I had a constant wedgie, so I wouldn’t recommend them.

I wore the underwear for 14 hours and found myself picking my wedgie time and time again. If you are someone who doesn’t mind that, then these boyshorts may be for you, as a positive is that you won’t have any visible panty lines when you wear them.

The thong design makes the Essential bodysuit uncomfortable, but it’s still a good basic to add to your wardrobe.

Celia Fernandez/Insider The Essential Bodysuit Collection includes six different bodysuits, ranging in price from $US68 to $US98.

In January, SKIMS released a line of six different bodysuits: the Naked Plunge Bodysuit ($US98); Stretch Satin Smoothing Bodysuit ($US88); Long Sleeve Crew Neck Thong Bodysuit ($US78), Long Sleeve Mock Neck Bodysuit ($US78); Sleeveless Mock Neck Bodysuit ($US68); and the Sleeveless Crew Neck Thong Bodysuit ($US68).

I purchased the Long Sleeve Crew Neck Thong Bodysuit ($US78) in the colour Tigers Eye after having to return the original one I bought in Onyx because it was too small. Just like the packaging promised, the bodysuit felt like a second skin.

When I first tried the bodysuit, I wore it to work with black jeans and a pair of sneakers, but I could have just as easily dressed it up with a blazer and heels or a skirt. The best part of this bodysuit is how easy it is to wear with basically anything.

However, in my opinion, the snap closure is the biggest design flaw when it comes to the SKIMS bodysuit. It was constantly riding up to the point where I found myself wiggling at my desk trying to move it around without having to get up to go to the bathroom and fix it.

I am definitely going to continue wearing the bodysuit, but from now on I won’t opt out of wearing underwear underneath.

The Summer Mesh T-shirt and short set is the best SKIMS purchase I have ever made.

@Skims/Instagram/Celia Fernandez/Insider The Summer Mesh collection is available in five colours.

In May, SKIMS released the Summer Mesh collection.

The line includes a T-shirt, a scoop bralette, a triangle bralette, shorts, a thong, and briefs, which range in price from $US22 to $US48.

I ordered the T-shirt because I thought it was something I could wear outside of the house with a nice bra on underneath, and I wanted the shorts because I’ve been on a mission to find a comfortable pair of biker-esque shorts now that it’s getting warmer out.

The Summer Mesh T-shirt is perfect to wear for a night out or as a swimsuit cover-up.

Celia Fernandez/Insider The Summer Mesh T-shirt is simple and sexy.

The Summer Mesh collection should come with a disclaimer because although it’s branded as “semi-sheer,” the T-shirt is completely see-through.

I would wear the mesh shirt with jeans, a skirt, or high-waisted shorts for a night out at the club or for dinner with my partner or friends. The T-shirt could also serve as a great swimsuit cover-up because you’ll still be able to see the bathing suit underneath.

The Summer Mesh shorts are the one item from SKIMS that blew me away.

Celia Fernandez/Insider The shorts are a great piece of loungewear.

The shorts are perfect to lounge around in at home. They hit just in the middle of my thigh, so my legs don’t chafe, and the shorts don’t ride up. They are extremely comfortable and I could easily wear them for hours on end without any complaints.

