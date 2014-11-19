Kim Kardashian's Sex Tape Is Now The Best-Selling Of All Time, Finally Passing Pam And Tommy

Getty Images via John Shearer/WireImage Former couple Kim Kardashian and Ray J are still reaping the rewards from their 2003 sex tape.

Kim Kardashian’s 2003 sex tape with her former boyfriend, Ray J, is now the biggest-selling sex tape of all time.

The previous title has been held by Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee since 1995 for their home video.

Kardashian dethroned Anderson thanks to renewed interest after her nude Paper magazine spread last week.

According to TMZ, her sex tape sales have since increased exponentially.

While the site reports Ray J usually earns $US90,000 every three months from his deal with Vivid Entertainment, the 33-year-old will rake in $US50,000 from the last week alone.

Vivid Entertainment President Steve Hirsch tells TMZ that those sales pushed the sex tape rankings over the edge, and now “Kim K: Superstar” is the biggest selling celebrity sex tape ever.

Kardashian reportedly received $US5 million

from Vivid, giving them the rights to distribute the sex tape back in 2007. Today, the 34-year-old reality star is worth more than a reported $US65 million.

