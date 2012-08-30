Kim Kardashian Settles Lawsuit With Old Navy For Using Look-Alike—Here's Today's Buzz

- YouTubeThe Old Navy commercial featuring a Kim Kardashian look-alike model.Kim Kardashian has settled with Old Navy for an undisclosed amount after the retailer used a look-alike (who happened to date Kim’s ex, Reggie Bush) for an advertising campaign. The reality starlet sued Old Navy last July for millions and according to TMZ, “the company agreed to pay Kim an undisclosed sum based on her look-alike claims. We’re told both sides are pleased with the settlement, though the exact terms of the deal are undisclosed.”
- Michael Keaton goes from Batman to bad man. Keaton will play the villain in the “RoboCop” remake after negotiations with Hugh Laurie fell through.
- In other casting news, Michael Douglas is set to play Ronald Reagan in the $10 million Mike Newell-directed indie “Reykjavik.” The film will take place in 1986 when Reagan and Gorbachev had a productive spa week in Iceland to figure out peace accords.
- Sony announced it will bring hit video game franchise “Metal Gear Solid” to the big screen.
- After struggles with infertility, miscarriage and a breast cancer battle, Giuliana and Bill Rancic finally welcome a baby boy named Edward Duke via gestational surrogate.
- The State of California has filed a giant tax lien against Steven Seagal after the action film star owes the state a whopping $335,606.35 for the year 2010.
- A fully-clothed Brooklyn Decker shares photos from her recent trip to the Arctic Refuge in Alaska. “Getting outdoors has always been an important part of my life. Going on a Sierra Club Outing to the Arctic was an enlightening experience and gave me a chance to reconnect with nature,” she says.
- Ashton Kutcher is currently in India filming the Steve Jobs biopic.
SEE ALSO: Will anyone watch a “Beverly Hills Cop” TV Show? >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.