I went to Kim Kardashian's book signing event, and it was complete chaos

Cardona looks up to Kardashian even though many criticise her. She finds it funny that Kardashian put photos that were leaked during a celebrity hack last year in 'Selfish.'

'It shows you that she doesn't really care what people say because she's still doing herself,' Cardona said. 'She's like, 'Yeah, I took it, oh well. It's for my husband anyway.''

When it comes to people who criticise selfie culture and call millennials narcissists, Cardona said, 'Those people aren't fun. They don't know what life is.'

We asked Cardona if she'd wait in line to meet any other celebrity.

'Maybe Beyoncé,' she said. 'Maybe.'

Han, who works in graphic design, admitted that from a design standpoint, 'Selfish' is just 'ok.'

'It's not about the layout anyway,' he said. 'It's about her showcasing herself. You can't look at it the same way you look at a famous photographer's work.'

He admires the Kardashians' empire-building abilities.

'(Kim Kardashian) is like a Marilyn Monroe of our time,' he said.

He also took issue with the classification of selfies as inherently narcissistic.

'People are really loving themselves, especially women,' he said. 'Kim Kardashian is bringing an aspect of beauty we haven't seen before. Bigger girls are looking at her and feeling good about themselves as opposed to seeing Kate Moss, who makes them feel bad... (Kardashian) is a strong woman who people should look up to.'