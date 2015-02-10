This iPhone cover is the secret to Kim Kardashian's great selfies

The jig is up: we now know that the secret to Kim Kardashian’s great selfies is great lighting.

On Sunday, The Hollywood Reporter’s executive editor Matthew Belloni caught Kim Kardashian using selfie lights on her iPhone. The accessory enabled her take great photos in the dimly lit hall during the Grammys.

If you want to take high-quality selfies like Kim Kardashian, you can use her simple but effective trick with a LuMee’s iPhone case.

The LuMee case is designed with a ring of lights, which softly illuminate your face so that your selfies will be top notch.

(Bonus points: this phone case can double as a flashlight.)

iPhone 6 Plus: $US44.95; iPhone 6: $US44.95; iPhone 5s/5: $US39.95



Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

