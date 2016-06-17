Kim Kardashian says Taylor Swift really did approved Kanye's offensive lyrics -- and there's video to prove it

Larry Busacca/Getty Images The trio seen here, in happier times.

There’s a tantalising new development in the ongoing feud between Taylor Swift and Kanye West, according to none other than Kim Kardashian.

In a new, masterful profile by Caity Weaver in GQ, Kim talked about the two musicians’ battle over an offensive lyric in one of Kanye’s songs from his latest album, “The Life of Pablo.” In the track “Famous,” ‘Ye raps about he thinks he and “Taylor might still have sex” because “I made that b***h famous,” a reference his his infamous “Imma let you finish” moment at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

Kanye has claimed that the “1989” singer OK-ed the line after he ran it by her during a phone call before the record’s release. Swift says she most certainly did not (at least not those exact lyrics), and railed against Kanye in her Grammy acceptance speech last year.

Now Kim says her husband is telling the truth — and there’s video proving it.

“She totally approved that,” Kim told GQ. “She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn’t.”

Christopher Polk/Getty Images An iconic moment in American history.

Furthermore, the entire thing was filmed, Kim says, though she doesn’t know what the plan is for the footage that could prove Kanye right. Swift’s camp reportedly sent Kanye a message from an attorney telling them to never release the footage and to destroy it.

Swift’s people denied this in a lengthy statement provided to GQ.

So, the plot thickens. All we know for sure is that Swift almost certainly wishes we were all talking about her possible new bae Tom Hiddleston like we were yesterday, instead of an alleged video that could catch her in a lie.

