Kim Kardashian says daughter North calls their house ‘ugly’ when she wants to take ‘a dig’ at her mom

Kim Kardashian West and North West. Handout/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West said that her daughter calls their house “so ugly” when they get into a fight.

Kardashian West says that her daughter North thinks it’s “a dig to me.”

Kardashian West revealed this in the first episode of Ellen Degeneres’ “Mom Confessions.”

Kim Kardashian West said that her eldest daughter North mocks her house when the pair get into a disagreement.

Kardashian West has four children with Kanye West, who she is currently separated from after filing for divorce earlier this year. Yesterday, Kardashian West appeared in the first episode of “Mom Confessions,” a new Ellen Digital web series, to answer questions about being a mother.

When asked in the episode about the meanest thing her kids have said to her, Kardashian West said: “Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me. She’ll say, ‘Your house is so ugly, it’s all white! Who lives like this?’ She just thinks it gets to me, and it is kind of mean because I like my house.”

Kim Kardashian West recently hosted ‘Saturday Night Live.’ NBCUniversal/YouTube

During her appearance on“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last month, the 40-year-old reality star talked about the difficulties of getting her eldest daughter to school because West insists she’s “not riding in the car with [her] brother.” Kardashian West said that North has yet to “grow out” of the phase of wanting to be the only child.

Last weekend, Kardashian West made her debut as the host of “Saturday Night Live” and shocked viewers during her opening monologue, which joked about OJ Simpson, her sex tape, and Kanye West. Tanya Brown, the sister of OJ Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, slammed the jokes.

In a statement to TMZ, Brown said the jokes about Simpson’s murder trial were “beyond inappropriate and insensitive.” Insider has reached out to representatives for Kardashian West and NBC for comment.