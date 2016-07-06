Kim Kardashian had the saddest 4th of July ever

While the rest of the United States was out eating burgers and hot dogs in honour of America’s independence, Kim Kardashian spent the 4th of July home in bed.

And it wasn’t because she was sick, but because she’s on a diet.

Kardashian Snapchatted her sad state of affairs to her followers:

The 35-year-old has laser-like focus when it comes to weight loss.

Kardashian recently lost 60 pounds after giving birth to her son, Saint, in December. She did it by following a “militant” diet called Atkins 40, in which she eats 1,800 calories per day of vegetables and proteins.

But Kardashian’s 4th of July wasn’t a total bust. She also went wild with a face mask.

Gotta respect that “no days off” commitment.

