I tried Kim Kardashian and Rihanna’s regular pasta orders at their favorite Italian restaurant, and the cheaper dishes blew me away

- I recently went to Giorgio Baldi, Kim Kardashian and Rihanna’s favorite Italian restaurant in LA.
- I tried Kardashian’s favorite agnolotti pasta, and ordered all three of Rihanna’s favorite pastas.
- I loved all of Rihanna’s pastas — spaghetti pomodoro, gnocchi, and ravioli — more than Kardashian’s.
Kardashian has taken both Kanye West and Pete Davidson to the romantic A-list destination, while Rihanna’s adoration for Giorgio Baldi’s pasta is so famous that Drake once rapped about it (“Caterin’ is from Giorgio Baldi’s, Robyn’s favorite”).
“I remember when she couldn’t even drink,” Baldi said.
Veteran celebrity photographer Cesar Peña made trips to Giorgio Baldi part of his routine so that he could get regular snaps of Rihanna.
“When I was in L.A., I knew I had to be there on a Sunday just after 5 o’clock,” he told The Times.
Rihanna has also held multiple interviews there, and once told Rolling Stone she bought a home in the Pacific Palisades partly so she could be in the restaurant’s delivery zone.
But whose favorite would reign supreme? I decided to find out.
Giorgio Baldi’s front facade is almost entirely covered by well-trimmed hedges, with a subtle “gb” written above the door. The backyard is lit up by fairy lights, but the tented patio and small dining room are shrouded in dim, romantic lighting. I felt like I had been whisked away to the Mediterranean Sea, rather than a spot beloved by the Hollywood elite.
The reality TV queen has even defended the dish on Twitter, publicly declaring her love after a picture of the pasta — which she had shared on her Instagram story — went viral in 2020.
When the pasta arrived at our table, I thought the agnolotti looked far more elegant (and appetizing) than Kardashian’s old photo. And the ravioli was nice and light. Although I couldn’t really taste the corn, I loved the sauce. Baldi told The Times that her mother Roberta — Giorgio’s widow — still comes in every day to prepare the pasta sauces, and the agnolotti definitely has that authentic, homemade flavor.
But I was surprised by how small the portion was. I counted 18 tiny raviolis on the plate — meaning each one cost almost $US2 ($AU3). It felt more like an appetizer or part of a tasting menu, rather than a full-blown entrée.
But Rihanna still loves a good plate of ravioli, preferring they be stuffed with ricotta cheese. The only one I could find on Giorgio Baldi’s menu was ravioli con asparagi, a $US23 ($AU32) dish that also features asparagus sautéed in a butter sauce.
The ravioli were significantly bigger than the agnolotti, and the asparagus added a nice touch of color to the plate. But, as with Kardashian’s dish, the portion was still much smaller than I expected. If I had gotten a half-order, as Rihanna usually does, there would’ve only been about six raviolis on the plate.
I opted for the meat sauce, which looked deliciously thick when the plate arrived at our table with a generous sprinkle of parmesan (which, by the way, Rihanna also loves).
I’m not one to usually order gnocchi when I get Italian, often opting for some tagliatelle or pappardelle instead, so I was surprised by how much I enjoyed this dish. The gnocchi was perfectly cooked, tasting like soft fluffy pillows instead of sad gummy bears. And the meat sauce was savory and comforting, but still light enough not to overpower the pasta.
Compared to the ravioli dishes, the spaghetti is about double the portion size. My boyfriend and I cheered when the heaping plate of pasta appeared at our table.
And we didn’t just love the spaghetti pomodoro because there was plenty of it. The dish had so much depth of flavor, and the sauce — which had a light sweetness to it — paired perfectly with the delicious spaghetti.
“This is maybe the best red sauce I’ve ever had,” my boyfriend said after taking his first few bites.
All four pasta dishes were delicious, but the spaghetti pomodoro and gnocchi’s flavors really stood out to me. I’d happily go back to Giorgio Baldi and order them again. Sorry, Kim, you’ll get ’em next time!
And as for our winner Rihanna, take a bow.