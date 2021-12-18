I tried Kim Kardashian and Rihanna’s regular pasta orders at their favorite Italian restaurant, and the cheaper dishes blew me away

Rihanna loves Giorgio Baldi so much, she’s been spotted at the restaurant up to three times a week.

Elena Baldi, Giorgio Baldi’s daughter and the manager, told The New York Times in May that Rihanna has been coming to the restaurant since she was 18.

“I remember when she couldn’t even drink,” Baldi said.

Veteran celebrity photographer Cesar Peña made trips to Giorgio Baldi part of his routine so that he could get regular snaps of Rihanna.

“When I was in L.A., I knew I had to be there on a Sunday just after 5 o’clock,” he told The Times.

Rihanna has also held multiple interviews there, and once told Rolling Stone she bought a home in the Pacific Palisades partly so she could be in the restaurant’s delivery zone.