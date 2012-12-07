Kim Kardashian Teased The Poster For Her Next Movie – Here's Today's Buzz

Photo: Instagram / KimKardashian

Kim Kardashian teased the first poster for her next movie, “Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor,” on Instagram.Lena Dunham looks like a mirror image of Twiggy in “Entertainment Weekly.”



Jennifer Love Hewitt is developing a Lifetime movie called “Mrs. G’s Bigger Love.” The TV film will be about a Seattle housewife’s blog about hypothetically becoming a female polygamist married to men such as George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

Kristen Wiig may be Will Ferrell’s new love interest in “Anchorman: The Legend Continues.” Christina Applegate, Ferrell’s original love interest, is set to star in the sequel.

You can buy “The Dark Knight Trilogy” Blu-ray set right now on Amazon for $27.96.

Expectant mum Kate Middleton has been released from the hospital after a four-day stay for severe morning sickness.

The “Tron: Legacy” sequel has found a writer in Jesse Wigutow. He previously wrote “Eragon.”

Taylor Swift and Carly Rae Jepsen were among nominees named for the 55th annual Grammy awards last night. The list is full of independents.

Check out Maroon 5’s performance of “Moves Like Jagger” from last night’s Grammy nomination concert below:

