Kim Kardashian rented out the Staples Center to throw Kanye West an insane NBA-themed birthday party

On Monday, Kanye West turned 38-years-old.

In order to celebrate the occasion, West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, threw her husband an unforgettable birthday bash.

First, Kim blindfolded Kanye and he had no idea where they were heading.

Surprise! Kim paid a reported $US110,000 to rent out the Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Khloe Kardashian posted: “Kim rented out staples bitch!!! Him and his boys are going to ball!!!! Happy birthday Yeezy!!!!

Tons of NBA players and Kanye’s celebrity friends were in attendance to play in a East vs. West game, including basketball stars James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and John Wall, as well as, Tyga, Justin Bieber, and Pusha T.

Kanye was obviously team “West.”

Looks like Kanye’s got game.

But this was no ordinary basketball game. John Legend was on hand to sing the national anthem.

There was an NBA finals trophy cake and DJ A-Trak provided the tunes.

Kim even hired Lakers’ cheerleaders to provide a little entertainment as the men played, and had real NBA referees officiating the game.

Her famous sisters were in attendance, too.

Even the jumbotron was personalised for Kanye.

Ultimately, Team West defeated Team East.

After the game, Kanye made sure to take plenty of pictures.

It was a good day to be Kanye West.

You make all of your dreams reality & it’s fascinating to be by your side & watching it all happen! You have a heart of gold! @kanyewest

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 8, 2015

Happy Birthday 2my best friend in the entire world! U R the most amazing husband &dad! U inspire me every single day pic.twitter.com/XbsHW1RpFv

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 8, 2015

NOW WATCH: Kanye West explains how marriage has helped him become a better man



