Watch the moment Kim Kardashian realised 'Kimono' was an offensive name for her shapewear line, a mistake that could've cost $10 million to fix

Callie Ahlgrim
E!Kim Kardashian asked her employees for their opinions on the new name of her shapewear brand.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.