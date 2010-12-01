Kim Kardashian: Here's Why I Am Quitting Twitter Tomorrow

Kim Kardashian is quitting Twitter tomorrow, cutting off all communication with her 5.4 million followers.



Why? Wednesday is World AIDS Day, and Kardashian (and other celebs) are signing off of social media until Keep a Child Alive, a charity started by Alicia Keys, raises $1 million. Kim explains in this video.

Kim is the buzzing TV personality of E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality show, and she recently authored a book, Kardashian Konfidential, along with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian.

To support Kim’s charity efforts: Text “KIM” to 90999, go to http://buylife.org/

And Don’t Miss…

• Apolo Ohno Spends Most Of His Waking Life Training For The Olympics

• Meet The People Behind Those Taiwanese Animated News Clips You See Everywhere

• What Do People REALLY Think Of… Twitter?

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.