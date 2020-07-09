Kim Kardashian is a rare pro-vaccine celebrity, but her husband Kanye West is running an anti-vaxx presidential campaign

Kanye West recently announced he’s running for president on an anti-vaccine and pro-life campaign.

West incorrectly asserted that vaccines can paralyse children in a February interview with Forbes.

However, his wife Kim Kardashian-West took her entire family, including their daughter North West, to get vaccinated on an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” She’s one of the only celebrities to publicly champion vaccines.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kim Kardashian-West is one of the only celebrities to publicly demonstrate her pro-vaccine stance, despite her husband Kanye West’s anti-vaxx opinions.

West recently announced he was running for president on an anti-vaccine and pro-life platform, and told Forbes in February that he is sceptical of vaccines, including a not-yet-existing vaccine to treat COVID-19.

“It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralysed… So when they say the way we’re going to fix COVID is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious,” West, 43, told Forbes. He also said that he had COVID-19 and took hot showers and watched instructional videos to treat himself.

There’s no scientific evidence to back up West’s claims, as Insider’s Connor Perrett previously reported.

What’s more, West’s stance differs greatly from his wife’s, who has long been held up as one of the few celebrities to openly champion vaccines by taking their first child, North West, and the rest of her family, to get a vaccine in an episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

Kardashian-West publicly required her entire family get the whooping cough vaccine

In October 2o13, KUWTK producers filmed as Kardashian-West and her family got Tdap vaccines, which are used to protect against whooping cough.

In 2014, there was a whooping cough epidemic in California where the Kardashians live.

Whopping cough or pertussis is a respiratory illness that’s extremely contagious because it spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes, according to the CDC. If a baby gets whooping cough it can be deadly, so having any family members or friends who may be around a baby get the vaccine can protect the little one.

Kardashian-West appeared to take this stance.

At one point in the episode, one of Kardashian-West’s sisters said she was unsure if she want the vaccine, and the doctor said if she refused she couldn’t be around baby North, as per the mother’s request. The sister then got the vaccine alone with the rest of the family.

It’s unclear whether West has received any vaccines himself, or if he’s an exception to his wife’s rule.

But Kardashian-West remains one of a handful of celebrities who have demonstrated their pro-vaccine stances. Actress Kristin Bell has also said that she wouldn’t let loved ones be around her child if they weren’t vaccinated, and “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” star Sarah Michelle Gellar has also been vocally pro-vaccine.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.