Kim Kardashian is being roasted on Twitter after saying she rented a private island to 'pretend things were normal'

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images Kim Kardashian West attends the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in February 2020.

Kim Kardashian West shared pictures from her birthday celebration on a private island, and people on Twitter are roasting her.

“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” Kardashian West wrote.

Pictures from the reality star’s birthday celebration show Kardashian West and the rest of her family hanging out in large groups on the beach, with no masks in sight.

On Twitter, people instantly made memes using the captions from Kardashian West’s tweets.

Others accused her of being out of touch and not understanding her privilege.

Kardashian West posted the photos to social media on Tuesday, and explained, in a series of captions, that she’d taken a select group of friends and family on the trip after “weeks” of quarantining and “health screens.”

According to the reality star, she wanted to celebrate her 40th birthday “with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today.”

For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. pic.twitter.com/sSZVCdbKH9 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40 pic.twitter.com/UYOcVBpytW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

And even though Kardashian West said she realises “that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now” and she is “humbly reminded of how privileged my life is,” some Twitter users still took issue with her taking an expensive trip to a private island in the middle of a deadly global pandemic.

I haven’t seen my family since february — ????????‍♂️HEAUXFERATU????????‍♂️ (@bloodycowards) October 27, 2020

kim came on twitter to tell us.. pic.twitter.com/krcF5uHCWY — #ENDSARS #CONGOISBLEEDING (@chuuzus) October 27, 2020

Normal! …well not for the help obvi lol ????????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/PU8kE8Nd4a — Raechel Anne Jolie (@reblgrrlraechel) October 27, 2020

But you know… except for the people who had to serve and clean up after them. Glad some folks get to play pretend, though. #COVID19 #ReadTheRoom pic.twitter.com/g3flTTKCoW — Zombie Diaz ????‍♀️ (@Zadi) October 27, 2020

i don’t understand why more people aren’t pretending things are normal on their private islands! — Dan Ozzi (@danozzi) October 27, 2020

cool, people have had to say goodbye to loved ones over the phone while they died alone in a hospital. but neat trip to post all over social media while the world suffers. so humble and so down to earth, truly. — Jenna WEAR A MASK Quigley (@JBomb11) October 27, 2020

like, have a birthday trip but to post it all over social media right now is disgustingly tone deaf AT BEST — Jenna WEAR A MASK Quigley (@JBomb11) October 27, 2020

Others made memes using the text from Kardashian West’s post, but swapped in stills from movies like “Midsommar,” “Jurassic Park,” and “Castaway.”

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/ISkmzYIllc — Ira Madison III (@ira) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/que2A7W5uU — ???????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????? (@SuperYakiStuff) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/KqXewEp61B — Travis Clark (@TravClark2) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/VdDfda61xi — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/zn1XKUtM3r — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/fWRc2DAXXr — Untitled Brooke Obie Project (@BrookeObie) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/uwayOLBZNC — David Chen (@davechensky) October 27, 2020

Some included stills from shows like “Lost” or “Succession,” video games like “Sims 2,” or more random images.

Kim K bringing her family to the private island. pic.twitter.com/v576zQoMbp — trevor trout (@totaltroutmove) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/Q55LkKwOws — Meg Stalter (@megstalter) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/CPXhba3RLo — zach: battle angel (@zachcity) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/MpYi4FolzL — p. claire dodson (@Claire_ifying) October 27, 2020

Overall, though, people just expressed their anger and frustration with Kardashian West’s decision to post photos from her lavish vacation in the middle of a pandemic.

it is scary how out of touch the extremely wealthy are. normal and private island in the same sentence my god https://t.co/lrS5Wih2b9 — first-mate prance (@bocxtop) October 27, 2020

You honestly truly gotta keep the words “humble” out your mouth after describing treating your closest friends to a birthday celebration vacation on a private island when much of the world still has their borders closer to American citizens. https://t.co/XGTV3a3hPh — Zoé (@ztsamudzi) October 27, 2020

I love the implication that if it wasn’t for the pandemic, we’d all be doing this, that the inconvenience of everyone having to quarantine is the only obstacle to us all holding a whale swimming private island party https://t.co/D9Fhf5QYDD — Mint Royale (@MintRoyale) October 27, 2020

this new thing where celebs try to acknowledge their privilege feels a millions times more psychotic to me than just posting through it https://t.co/Ba3inRUdgr — sacha baron harkonnen (@ldrinkh20) October 27, 2020

