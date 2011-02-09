WATCH: Prince Banishes Kim Kardashian From The Stage When She Refuses To Dance For Him

Last night, Kim Kardashian became the latest celebrity to be pulled onstage at a Prince concert — but she didn’t stay there for long. Check the one-minute mark to see the singer welcome her on, then kick her off just seconds later.



What got the pop icon so pissed? Kardashian wouldn’t dance for him. So like any second-rate jester wasting space in the royal court, she was dismissed.

Commenters taking up the Kardashian cause in this business are saying Kardashian couldn’t dance because her shoes were too high and her skirt was too constrictive — but hello, guess who was almost definitely rocking taller heels and tighter clothes? Prince.

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

