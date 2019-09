Prince invited Kim Kardashian onstage last night at Madison Square Garden, where she stood awkwardly only until the rock god commanded her to “get off the stage!”



Her excuse? “I was so nervous, I froze when Prince touched me,” she Tweeted.

See the bizarre exchange at around the 1:00 mark, via The New York Observer.

