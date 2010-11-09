Kim Kardashian Wants To Get Your Child Hooked On Credit Cards

Joe Weisenthal
reggie bush kim kardashian

Right now credit is tight, and consumers are cutting up the plastic.

But it won’t always be that way, and Kim Kardashian wants to prepare your kids for a future of spending with credit cards.

She’s evidently teamed up with MasterCard to promote a pre-paid MasterCard for kids!

It’s prepaid, so it doesn’t show that the credit culture has gone berserk (yet), but it’s a gateway drug for the next generation of indebted consumers.

