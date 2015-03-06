Kim Kardashian dyed her hair platinum blonde and people are freaking out

Aly Weisman

Kim Kardashian is officially a blonde!

Kim Kardashian blondePascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The reality TV star debuted her platinum locks at the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.

Kim Kardashian blonde kanye west kris jennerPascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Check out those freshly dyed roots!

Kim Kardashian blonde AP Photo/Christophe Ena

Kim posted about her transformation on Instagram:

But not everyone loves Kardashian’s new look. Many are comparing her to certain characters:

Others love the new hair colour: