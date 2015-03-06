Kim Kardashian dyed her hair platinum blonde and people are freaking out

Kim Kardashian is officially a blonde!
The reality TV star debuted her platinum locks at the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.
Check out those freshly dyed roots!
Kim posted about her transformation on Instagram:
But not everyone loves Kardashian’s new look. Many are comparing her to certain characters:
Kim K went platinum blonde and doesn’t she remind you of someone? http://t.co/MFfKFWxcCj pic.twitter.com/hL4bTSMrV2
— HuffPost Celebrity (@HuffPostCeleb) March 5, 2015
Kim Kardashian goes platinum blonde! Take a look! pic.twitter.com/5RVqzoNhBL
— BlackLivesMatter (@itsLeeYuh) March 5, 2015
Kim Kardashian is now a platinum blonde! What do you think of it? She looks like Orlando Bloom in Lord of the Rings. pic.twitter.com/edwzstgIuO
— Kyle & Rachel (@KyleAndRachel) March 5, 2015
Or the Elf from LORT. RT @Shay_Marie: Kim Kardashian look like that dude from Harry Potter with the blonde hair
— Havana Heem (@MacSmiff) March 5, 2015
Others love the new hair colour:
YES KIM IS BLONDE AGAIN
