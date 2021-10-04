I made Kim Kardashian’s favorite plant-based tacos, and I was pleasantly surprised by the easy recipe

There’s a lengthy list of spices, as well as other ingredients, you’ll need to make Kim’s favorite tacos. My ingredients for the tacos. Erin McDowell/Insider For the tacos, you’ll need onion powder, garlic powder, cumin, chili powder, oregano, avocado oil, agave, organic ketchup, gluten-free tortillas, and Beyond Meat ground beef. You can view the full recipe and instructions here.

The recipe also calls for toppings. My ingredients for the tacos. Erin McDowell/Insider The recipe recommended diced tomato, white onion, vegan cheddar cheese shreds, dairy-free sour cream, and shredded lettuce.

I started by adding the ground “beef” to a pan with a tablespoon of hot olive oil. The Beyond Meat ground beef before seasoning. Erin McDowell/Insider I crumbled up the vegan beef with a wooden spatula while I prepared the spices.

The recipe calls for two packages of Beyond Meat to make 16 tacos. The Beyond Meat ground beef after seasoning. Erin McDowell/Insider I was only cooking for three people, so I cut the recipe in half.

As the beef was cooking, I was surprised by how similar it looked to real meat. The Beyond Meat ground beef after seasoning. Erin McDowell/Insider After adding the agave and ketchup, the meat took on a sweet, meat-like aroma. While I’ve eaten Beyond Meat burgers in the past, I’ve never cooked with it. Kardashian, who mostly eats a plant-based diet, said she prefers the taste of the vegan meat to real meat.

I cooked the meat down until all the water had evaporated from the pan. The Beyond Meat ground beef after seasoning. Erin McDowell/Insider Then, I went about assembling my toppings.

I poured some of the Violife Just Like cheddar shreds into a bowl. Violife Just Like cheddar shreds. Erin McDowell/Insider I’ve never eaten vegan cheese before, so I was anxious to see how they would work in the tacos.

I chopped up half of a white onion to add to the tacos. Chopped white onion. Erin McDowell/Insider I diced the onion into small pieces and set them aside for later.

I also diced up half of an heirloom tomato. Diced heirloom tomato. Erin McDowell/Insider You can also use a red tomato or salsa if you want your tacos to have more of a kick.

Per Kardashian’s recommendation, I also added dairy-free sour cream to my tacos. Forager dairy-free sour cream. Erin McDowell/Insider The consistency was very different from regular sour cream.

It was slightly gloopy in consistency, almost like yogurt rather than sour cream. Forager dairy-free sour cream. Erin McDowell/Insider However, I would soon come to find out it worked as a dairy-free alternative on the tacos.

Kardashian and her four children all follow a plant-based, gluten-free diet. Siete cassava flour tortillas. Erin McDowell/Insider For the tacos, I got gluten-free tortillas, which are made with cassava flour. The tortillas are also dairy-free, soy-free, and vegan.

I poured a tablespoon of the avocado oil into a separate pan and added my first tortilla. The first tortilla I fried. Erin McDowell/Insider In the video showing her making the recipe , Kardashian says that she usually discards the first tortilla because it soaks up a lot of the oil. When heating up the first tortilla, I ran into the same issue. It quickly became soggy and oily, so I decided to throw it away.

My second tortilla came out a lot crispier. A tortilla in the pan. Erin McDowell/Insider At first glance, I really couldn’t tell the difference between these gluten-free tortillas and the flour tortillas I usually use for tacos.

I made six tacos to feed three people. My stack of tortillas. Erin McDowell/Insider Once the tortillas had turned slightly golden brown, I placed them on top of a plate with a paper towel laid down to soak up any extra oil.

Then, it was time to assemble my plant-based tacos. My finished tacos. Erin McDowell/Insider I first added the cooked and seasoned ground beef to the tortilla, followed by the shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and sour cream.

This was a super easy meal, perfect for after-work dinner. My finished tacos. Erin McDowell/Insider I also liked how you could really customize the toppings to your preferences and how there was nothing out-of-the-box — you could find every ingredient in your local grocery store, and I already owned all the spices needed for the taco meat.