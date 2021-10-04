Search

I made Kim Kardashian’s favorite plant-based tacos, and I was pleasantly surprised by the easy recipe

Erin McDowell
Kim kardashian tacos
Kim Kardashian’s plant-based tacos were better than I expected. Erin McDowell/Insider/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
  • Kim Kardashian’s tacos recipe uses Beyond Meat, gluten-free tortillas, dairy-free sour cream, and a variety of spices.
  • I made them for a taco night and was surprised by how easy and flavorful they were.
  • They are a delicious recipe for both meat-eaters and vegans this National Taco Day.
There’s a lengthy list of spices, as well as other ingredients, you’ll need to make Kim’s favorite tacos.
Kim kardashian plant based tacos ingredients laid out on counter
My ingredients for the tacos. Erin McDowell/Insider
For the tacos, you’ll need onion powder, garlic powder, cumin, chili powder, oregano, avocado oil, agave, organic ketchup, gluten-free tortillas, and Beyond Meat ground beef.

You can view the full recipe and instructions here.

The recipe also calls for toppings.
Kim kardashian plant based tacos ingredients
My ingredients for the tacos. Erin McDowell/Insider
The recipe recommended diced tomato, white onion, vegan cheddar cheese shreds, dairy-free sour cream, and shredded lettuce.
I started by adding the ground “beef” to a pan with a tablespoon of hot olive oil.
Beyond meat in a pan on the stove with a wooden spoon
The Beyond Meat ground beef before seasoning. Erin McDowell/Insider
I crumbled up the vegan beef with a wooden spatula while I prepared the spices.
The recipe calls for two packages of Beyond Meat to make 16 tacos.
Beyond meat in pan after seasoning
The Beyond Meat ground beef after seasoning. Erin McDowell/Insider
I was only cooking for three people, so I cut the recipe in half. 
As the beef was cooking, I was surprised by how similar it looked to real meat.
Beyond meat cooking in a pan with ketchup
The Beyond Meat ground beef after seasoning. Erin McDowell/Insider
After adding the agave and ketchup, the meat took on a sweet, meat-like aroma. While I’ve eaten Beyond Meat burgers in the past, I’ve never cooked with it.

Kardashian, who mostly eats a plant-based diet, said she prefers the taste of the vegan meat to real meat.

I cooked the meat down until all the water had evaporated from the pan.
Cooked beyond meat in a pan
The Beyond Meat ground beef after seasoning. Erin McDowell/Insider
Then, I went about assembling my toppings.
I poured some of the Violife Just Like cheddar shreds into a bowl.
Violife Just Like cheddar shreds in a bowl
Violife Just Like cheddar shreds. Erin McDowell/Insider
I’ve never eaten vegan cheese before, so I was anxious to see how they would work in the tacos.
I chopped up half of a white onion to add to the tacos.
Chopped white onion on a cutting board
Chopped white onion. Erin McDowell/Insider
I diced the onion into small pieces and set them aside for later.
I also diced up half of an heirloom tomato.
Diced heirloom tomato in a bowl
Diced heirloom tomato. Erin McDowell/Insider
You can also use a red tomato or salsa if you want your tacos to have more of a kick.
Per Kardashian’s recommendation, I also added dairy-free sour cream to my tacos.
Forager dairy-free sour cream
Forager dairy-free sour cream. Erin McDowell/Insider
The consistency was very different from regular sour cream.
It was slightly gloopy in consistency, almost like yogurt rather than sour cream.
Forager dairy-free sour cream
Forager dairy-free sour cream. Erin McDowell/Insider
However, I would soon come to find out it worked as a dairy-free alternative on the tacos.
Kardashian and her four children all follow a plant-based, gluten-free diet.
Siete cassava flour tortillas
Siete cassava flour tortillas. Erin McDowell/Insider
For the tacos, I got gluten-free tortillas, which are made with cassava flour. The tortillas are also dairy-free, soy-free, and vegan.
I poured a tablespoon of the avocado oil into a separate pan and added my first tortilla.
Gluten free tortilla in a pan with oil
The first tortilla I fried. Erin McDowell/Insider
In the video showing her making the recipe, Kardashian says that she usually discards the first tortilla because it soaks up a lot of the oil. When heating up the first tortilla, I ran into the same issue. It quickly became soggy and oily, so I decided to throw it away. 
My second tortilla came out a lot crispier.
Browned tortilla in a pan
A tortilla in the pan. Erin McDowell/Insider
At first glance, I really couldn’t tell the difference between these gluten-free tortillas and the flour tortillas I usually use for tacos.
I made six tacos to feed three people.
Finished tortillas on a paper towel
My stack of tortillas. Erin McDowell/Insider
Once the tortillas had turned slightly golden brown, I placed them on top of a plate with a paper towel laid down to soak up any extra oil.
Then, it was time to assemble my plant-based tacos.
Kim kardashian plant based tacos on a plate
My finished tacos. Erin McDowell/Insider
I first added the cooked and seasoned ground beef to the tortilla, followed by the shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and sour cream.
This was a super easy meal, perfect for after-work dinner.
Person holding up finished kim kardashian plant based taco
My finished tacos. Erin McDowell/Insider
I also liked how you could really customize the toppings to your preferences and how there was nothing out-of-the-box — you could find every ingredient in your local grocery store, and I already owned all the spices needed for the taco meat. 
The tacos were super flavorful and filling.
Person holding up finished kim kardashian plant based taco
My finished tacos. Erin McDowell/Insider
I thought the meat substitute was surprisingly juicy, and the seasoning really made it taste like ground taco meat I’ve had in the past.

As many people are looking to eat less red meat, this seemed like a great option for a plant-based meal that is still comforting and delicious.

I would definitely make these Kardashian-approved tacos again. However, next time I might switch up the toppings: A dash of hot sauce, chipotle aioli, or salsa would add a ton of flavor.

