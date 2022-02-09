Kim Kardashian says she’s in the best shape of her life following a plant-based diet and early morning workouts

Kim Kardashian West speaks onstage at 2019 New York Times Dealbook on November 06, 2019 in New York City. Mike Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times

Kim Kardashian told Vogue she gets up at 5:30 a.m. to work out and eats a plant-based diet.

The star said the routine is part of a focus on her own health and happiness.

Lifting weights like Kardashian does is healthy, but you may not want to sacrifice sleep to do it.

Kim Kardashian’s daily routine includes hitting the gym at 5:30 a.m. and eating a plant-based diet, she said in an interview with Vogue.

The 41-year-old celeb has long been a fan of early morning workouts, and has eaten mostly vegan since 2019. She told Vogue that maintaining the routine was part of a renewed focus on making herself happy.

“My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy. I’m going to put my phone down,” she said.

Kardashian said she typically gets five hours of sleep before waking up for a workout.

However, most people need seven to nine hours of sleep for optimal health, experts say. For the average person, skimping on sleep for early morning exercise isn’t recommended, since it can slow your progress on muscle gain and delay fat loss.

Her trainer previously revealed to Women’s Health that her sessions focus on strength training, often with heavy weights and low reps.

Lifting heavy is great for overall health and for a range of fitness goals, from building muscle and strength to burning fat.