Kim Kardashian claims this behind-the-scenes photo proves her waist wasn't Photoshopped in new Fergie music video

Social media was abuzz this weekend after Fergie dropped a star-studded music video for her new single, “M.I.L.F. $”.

A slew of celebrity mums like Chrissy Teigen and Ciara are featured in the video, but it’s Kim Kardashian’s cameo that is causing the biggest stir.

People were quick to point out Kardashian’s noticeably smaller waist:

For reference, this is what Kardashian’s waist recently looked like:

Twitter went nuts over the video, claiming Kardashian had been Photoshopped:



@KimKardashian @Fergie I don’t even see anything natural in this picture ????????

— . (@Beliebertn) July 2, 2016

@KimKardashian @Fergie who is gonna realise that the lower half of your body is not real it looks an emoji

— ,don (@jjordonrobin) July 2, 2016

@KimKardashian @Fergie promoting unrealistic beauty images for young girls? Yep.

— Camden McBride (@camdenmcbride) July 2, 2016

But Kardashian insists the images are not Photoshopped, and that her waist appears smaller because she’s wearing a corset.

She posted what appears to be an unretouched photo on her Snapchat account. The 35-year-old mother of two explained with the caption: “F—YoPhotoshop #CorsetLife.”

Kardashian posted a full behind-the-scenes look of the video monitor during the shoot on her Snapchat:



Kardashian has always been open about her love of “waist trainers.”

Below are stills from the music video. Judge for yourselves.

