REALITY CHECK: Would You Watch A Movie Starring Kim Kardashian?

She’s ready for yet another closeup.



Kim Kardashian is in negotiations to star in a John Gotti biopic with John Travolta.

Now, this is still just talk. And it’s much more likely to yield a jealous “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” plotline (Kourtney rolling her eyes, Khloe giving Kim a thong wedgie) than it is to come to big-screen fruition.

But if Kardashian is asked to sign on the dotted line, she should first consider the fates of her reality-TV peers.

Making the leap from drama to dramatic acting isn’t easy — and it usually doesn’t end well.

Kristin Cavallari Back when 'Laguna Beach' was the biggest thing on TV, its antagonist made surfing-size waves in Hollywood. There was talk of a 'Revenge Of the Nerds' remake, a movie with Al Pacino. None of it amounted to anything -- which is probably why, a couple of straight-to-DVD jobs later, Cavallari returned to MTV with 'The Hills.' Colleen Haskell A contestant on the debut season of 'Survivor,' Haskell won fans over with her koala-bear sweetness. She was quickly cast as Rob Schneider's love interest in the abysmal comedy 'The Animal' -- and needless to say, her Hollywood torch was all but extinguished after that. Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini We hate to revisit the beach-party trainwreck that was 'From Justin to Kelly,' but young reality stars need to know: movies can be dangerous. The musical film became an instant punchline -- and a career-killer for Guarini, who disappeared into obscurity as Clarkson wisely ran back to the music industry. Heidi Montag Montag has a small role in the current Adam Sandler/Jennifer Aniston comedy 'Just Go With It' (although she was supposedly denied entry to the film's premiere). There's no word on whether this will kickstart her movie career -- but anything she appears in that's not being filmed by Spencer Pratt is a step in the right direction. Jamie Chung The 'Real World: San Diego' cast member is on track to be the most successful crossover ever. After starring in the ABC Family series 'Samurai Girl' and the fantasy flick 'Dragonball,' Chung is taking her game up a notch. She's appearing in this spring's 'Sucker Punch' and will star as Ed Helms's fiancee in 'The Hangover 2.' Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino You didn't think 'The Situation' was just going to go away, did you? He of the famous abs hasn't officially locked up any roles yet, but this GQ reporter sat in on a meeting in which a producer took Sorrentino very seriously. And if you haven't winced enough over these wannabes, how about some awkward Oscar moments? Click here to see the moments that made the Academy Awards awkward >>

