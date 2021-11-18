Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted holding hands in Palm Springs

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Gotham / Contributor / Getty ; Cindy Ord/MG21 / Contributor / Getty

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are “casually dating,” an unnamed source told E! News.

The pair was spotted while holding hands in Palm Springs, California.

They kissed during a skit on an episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

Forty-one-year-old Los Angeles reality star Kim Kardashian and 28-year-old comedian Pete Davidson were spotted holding hands this week in Palm Springs, California, as they celebrated his birthday, according to photos from The Daily Mail.

An unnamed source told E! News the two are “casually dating.” While another unnamed source told People, “They are still dating and enjoying it.”

Insider reached out to representatives for both Kardashian and Davidson.

The two kissed during a skit in an October episode of Saturday Night Live when Kardashian was hosting.

Earlier this month the two were spotted having a private dinner on Staten Island.

Kim is currently going through a divorce with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after six years of marriage.