I went to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s date-night spot in LA, and it wasn’t the flashy restaurant I expected

- I went to the LA restaurant where Kim Kardashian recently took Pete Davidson on a date.
- Giorgio Baldi’s is a celebrity hotspot by the beach, but it’s surprisingly not flashy.
- I tried both Kardashian and Rihanna’s favorite pastas — and Rihanna’s were way better.
“The restaurant kind of went silent when they first walked in,” the source added. “But then no one really paid attention to them.”
While everyone was debating whether Davidson really did have a fresh hickey on his neck during the date, I was pondering even bigger questions.
What’s Giorgio Baldi really like, and why are A-listers so obsessed with it?
Davidson took Kardashian to his favorite New York restaurant earlier in November, so she returned the favor. The reality TV star has tweeted about her love for Giorgio Baldi in the past, calling it “the best restaurant ever.” Kardashian has also been spotted there with Kanye West — who she filed for divorce from in February — so it’s definitely one of her go-to date spots.
“I remember when she couldn’t even drink,” Baldi added.
Rihanna is frequently photographed leaving the restaurant, and even holds interviews there. The singer has three favorite dishes (more on that in a bit), and she told Rolling Stone that she bought a home in the Pacific Palisades partly so she could be in the restaurant’s delivery zone.
Rihanna’s love for Giorgio Baldi runs so deep, Drake even gave it a shout-out — “Caterin’ is from Giorgio Baldi’s, Robyn’s favorite” — in his song “Diplomatic Immunity” back in 2018.
But what’s it like to go to Giorgio Baldi when you’re not a billionaire reality TV star, a billionaire beauty mogul, or, well, Pete Davidson? I decided to find out.
Now that’s journalistic commitment.
“In 1990, that location was considered one of the worst locations ever because it was off from everything,” Baldi told The Times.
But it’s clear that Giorgio Baldi is a restaurant that embraces subtlety. Its front facade is almost entirely covered by well-trimmed hedges. You’ll only find the full name, in small but elegant cursive, written on one side of the building. The “gb” above the door is even more understated.
I had expected Kardashian’s favorite Italian restaurant to be something flashy, but Giorgio Baldi is cozy. The interior walls are painted with a teal blue that made me feel like I was by the Mediterranean Sea or one of those tiny coastal towns you’ll find in a Nicholas Sparks movie.
But there’s still a feeling of privacy at Giorgio Baldi, thanks in large part to the dim lighting. I could see why celebrities would want to come here to escape and have some pasta in (relative) peace.
Baldi told The Times that treating everyone the same was part of her father’s philosophy, and one she has maintained.
“I’ve sat people — big people — at really crappy tables,” she said. “But I’m like, ‘OK, I don’t know who you are! Whatever.”
The salad’s presentation was elegant, with the chopped green onions adding a burst of color. The star of the plate was the cheese, with the large but thin slices of pecorino adding a strong but delicious saltiness to the veggies.
The sauce is also bright and fresh. Peter liked that it gave the dish a “really nice zesty flavor,” and each bite of the salad tasted light and refreshing — always great for an appetizer.
Someone had screenshotted a picture that Kardashian shared of the pasta on her Instagram story back in 2018, and it went viral in 2020.
Our plate of agnolotti definitely looked prettier than Kardashian’s, but I was surprised by how small the portion was. Maybe I’m just used to Italian restaurants that serve you bowls of pasta big enough to feed a small village, but there were only 18 tiny raviolis on the plate — meaning each one cost almost $US2 ($AU3).
The dish, though, was nice and light. The pasta wasn’t as creamy as I was expecting and I didn’t taste much of the corn, but the sauce was delicious and unique. Baldi told The Times that her mother Roberta — Giorgio’s widow — still comes in every day to prepare the pasta sauces, and the agnolotti definitely has that authentic, homemade flavor.
We were able to order all three and loved all of Rihanna’s pastas more than the agnolotti. Sorry, Kim!
The gnocchi, pictured above, looked beautiful with its thick meat sauce and a generous sprinkle of parmesan. I’m not usually the biggest gnocchi fan, but these tasted like little fluffy pillows. Peter thought the pasta was perfectly soft, and we loved the sauce. I wouldn’t typically think to serve gnocchi with a meat sauce, but it was just light enough not to overpower the pasta.
So when this heaping plate of spaghetti appeared, we were extremely excited. And, it turned out, Giorgio Baldi had saved the best for last.
“This is maybe the best red sauce I’ve ever had,” Peter said as he took his first bite.
While it was easily the simplest dish we ordered that night, there was so much depth of flavor to the pasta pomodoro. The sauce had a light sweetness to it, and it paired perfectly with the delicious spaghetti. I could’ve happily eaten another plate of this.
And the crème brulée was as delicious as it was beautiful. The top made that satisfactory crack as we dug our spoons in and the dessert was perfectly creamy and vanilla-y, unsurprisingly sticking to the traditional flavor but still managing to make it memorable. I’ve probably had hundreds of crème brulées in my lifetime, but Giorgio Baldi’s still tasted special.
And I’d love to try Giorgio Baldi’s branzino (which was on the specials the night we went), or one of the hefty meat dishes I frequently saw floating around the restaurant.
Kardashian and I may not have the same taste in pasta, but I won’t disagree that you can have a nice date at Giorgio Baldi’s — especially with a Peter.
Next time, though, I’m sticking with Rihanna’s pasta order.