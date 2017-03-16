Kim Kardashian has a theory about how robbers tied her up and stole $10 million in jewellery

E! Network Khloe Kardashian, left, and Kim Kardashian on E!’s ‘Keeping up With the Kardashians.’

Kim Kardashian has a theory about how robbers managed to steal about $US10 million worth of jewellery from her last October in Paris.

In a new preview from E!’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” airing Sunday at 9 p.m., Kim tells her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, how the robbers may have known when she went upstairs to bed by watching the lights in her rental property.

“What I think happened now, after thinking about it so much, probably a group of guys were following us the entire trip,” Kim says in an on-camera interview for the show.

The robbers, who were dressed as policemen, broke into Kim’s Paris rental, and tied her up. At least one of them had a gun, according to Kim. They made off with Kim’s engagement ring from her current husband, rapper Kanye West, and other jewels worth $US9.5 million.

Kim said that her social-media use could’ve contributed to the planning of the crime.

“I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out,” the reality star said. “So I think they knew that [bodyguard] Pascal was out with Kourtney and I was by myself… They had this window of opportunity and just went for it.”

In January, Paris police said they were investigating at least three suspects in the crime.

In the wake of the incident, gossip site MediaTakeout.com claimed that Kim had faked the robbery and filed a fraudulent insurance claim for millions of dollars. She then sued the site for libel.

Watch the video from “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” below:

