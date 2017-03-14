Kim Kardashian finally opens up about her Paris robbery: 'I saw the gun'

Kim Kardashian delivers an emotional description of being robbed in Paris on her E! show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

E! Online posted a preview from next Sunday’s episode in which Kim Kardashian tells her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian

and Khloe Kardashian, that she feared

for her life during the October 2016 robbery.

“They ask for money. I said I don’t have any money,” Kim said of the men who were dressed as policemen when they broke into her Paris rental property. “They dragged me out to the hallway, on top of the stairs. That’s when I saw the gun like clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs.”

Kim went on to tell her worried sisters that she tried to come up with an escape plan, but ultimately decided it was too dangerous to attempt.

“Am I gonna run down the stairs and either be shot in the back?” she said in tears. “Either they’re gonna shoot me in the back, or if they don’t and I make it, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then like I’m f—ed.”

In January, Paris police said it was investigating at least three suspects in the crime. The robbers made off with Kim’s engagement ring from her current husband, rapper Kanye West, and other jewels worth $US9.5 million.

In the wake of the incident, gossip site MediaTakeout.com claimed that Kim had faked the robbery and filed a fraudulent insurance claim for millions of dollars. Kim then sued the site for libel.

Watch the video from “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.