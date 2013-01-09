Designer Says More Women Emulate Kim Kardashian Than Kate Middleton

Photo: AP

While Kate Middleton is notorious for putting brands on the map, Kim Kardashian is an even more powerful sales tool.”You don’t see hundreds of women running around looking like [Kate Middleton],” French designer Roland Mouret told Fashionista.com. “To be honest, we’re more likely to get orders on a dress that Kim Kardashian’s worn.”



Mouret has dressed both Kardashian and the Duchess.

Middleton is a fashion magazine darling, and it’s been reported that every product she’s photographed wearing sells out.

But Kardashian has received a chilly reception from the fashion world.

“Kim Kardashian—a sexpot with curves and a prodigious behind, a sybarite as well as a full-on capitalist—is an affront to everything (the fashion world) holds dear,” New York Magazine wrote a couple months ago.

Kardashian’s popularity shows a disconnect between the fashion industry and the public.

